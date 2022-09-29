World Cup 2022: Visitors required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status

Fans attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive, regardless of their vaccination status, event organizers announced Thursday.

FIFA World Cup organizers said any fan over the age of 6 will need to present an official negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before their departure. A negative rapid antigen test taken 24 hours before departure will also be accepted unless it is a self-administered test.

Visitors of Qatar will not be required to isolate or test again once in the country, unless they test positive for COVID-19 while in the country.

Fans are also required to wear masks on public transit and those over 18 will have to download a government-run app that tracks people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.

“A green EHTERAZ status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement read.

An estimated 1.2 million fans from around the world are expected to travel to Qatar for the World Cup, which will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. The eight stadiums where the matches will be held will be at full capacity for all 64 games.

Vaccines are not mandated for visitors, but FIFA and the Qatari government said Thursday that they “strongly advise all participants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

