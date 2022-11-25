World Cup 2022: USA draws with England, making final game of group play must-win

After Iran defeated Wales earlier on Friday, it opened up some doors for the United States to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Iran’s victory gave the U.S. the ability to control their own destiny – and they still do.

The U.S. came away with a 0-0 draw to a heavily-favored England team on Friday.

A draw was unexpected (+325 in some books), while a USA win was upwards of +600 elsewhere, so it isn’t exactly a “negative” day for the USMNT. But Tuesday will still be nerveracking (more on that soon).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the 10th minute, Walker Zimmerman blocked an England shot that likely would have found the back of the net. The Brits had the first corner of the game, but the U.S. was able to get out of the threat, and a couple others, as England dominated possession early.

But the Americans tightened up shortly after.

Weston McKennie got a great look on a beautiful cross from Tim Weah in the 26th minute, but his one-timer went high and over the net. Just three minutes later, a shot by Yunus Musah was blocked right in front of him, and in the 33rd minute, Christian Pulisic ripped a shot that went off the crossbar.

The U.S. also got two corners in the span of two minutes, and Pulisic had a header in the 43rd minute that went just wide. An English one-timer went high in the 45th minute, and at 45+1, Matt Turner made a huge save to keep the game scoreless at halftime, his first of the game.

IRANIAN SOCCER PLAYER ARRESTED FOR ‘PROPAGANDIZING AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT’

The U.S. had five corners in a five-minute span early in the second half, but were unable to put anything on the scoreboard. Any threat England had near the box, the Americans were able to avert crisis.

In the 89th minute, the Americans made a trip into England’s box, but were unable to get a shot off. In the 91st minute, England was given a corner, but Turner cradled a weak header. England also had a free kick in the 93rd minute on the other side of the field, but a header went wide of the net. In the 94th, the U.S. had a free kick from deep, but after England knocked it out of bounds, the final whistle blew.

The United States, now with two points (0-2-0) faces Iran (1-0-1, three points) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. The U.S. sits in third place in the group ahead of Wales (0-1-1, one point), while England (1-1-0) sits atop Group B with four points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As previously mentioned, the Americans do control their own destiny – a win on Tuesday puts them into the knockout stage.

But a loss or draw will result in elimination, and another upsetting tournament for the United States of America.