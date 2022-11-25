World Cup 2022: US facing unfavorable odds ahead of pivotal match against England

The United States Men’s National Team are underdogs in their match against the England.

The U.S. is coming off a disappointing draw to Wales, while England dominated Iran in a 6-2 win earlier this week.

Shortly before Friday’s kickoff, the Americans were a +600 underdog, meanwhile England remained heavily favored with -195 odds to win at the Caesars Sportsbook.

The odds are better for the U.S. ending the match in a draw with +310 odds. Much of the money that has been wagered on the match’s outright winner as been on England, not the U.S.

However, sportsbooks expect a fair amount of activity until kickoff.

The U.S.-England matchup has received more bets than any other 2022 World Cup match so far, according to BetMGM official.

If the U.S. pulls off the major upset, it would not be the first time an underdog has prevailed in this year’s tournament.

Saudi Arabia took down Argentina earlier in Group stage action. Saudi Arabia entered the match as 25-1 underdogs. Japan also shocked Germany on Wednesday.

The favorite to win the World Cup is still Brazil at +250. France has the second-best odds at +650 at Caesars Sportsbook.

The U.S. is 125-1 to win the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The U.S. and England kickoff at 2 p.m. ET at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.