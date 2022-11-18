World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about the group stage

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is already set to make history without the opening whistle even being blown.

This year’s soccer tournament will take place in Qatar, making it the first time it has even been held entirely in the Middle East and the second time it’s ever been held entirely in Asia. It’s also the first time the tournament will take place in November and December, moving from the late spring and early summer due to the extreme heat that plagues the region that time of the year.

It will also be the last time the tournament will have 32 nations in the tournament. In 2026, when the World Cup moves to North America, the tournament will have 48.

Qatar will open the tournament against Ecuador in the first match on Nov. 20. The game will kickoff at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Read below for the entire group stage schedule. The group matches go from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2, with one of the biggest matches set to take place on Nov. 25 between the U.S. and England.

All times Eastern. FOX Sports holds the U.S. broadcast rights for the World Cup.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 21

Group B: England vs. Iran (8 a.m. ET)

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (11 a.m. ET)

Group B: U.S. vs. Wales (2 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (5 a.m. ET)

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. ET)

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m. ET)

Group D: France vs. Australia (2 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (5 a.m. ET)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (8 a.m. ET)

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. ET)

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5 a.m. ET)

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (8 a.m. ET)

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (11 a.m. ET)

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m. ET)

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (8 a.m. ET)

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. ET)

Group B: England vs. U.S. (2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia (5 a.m. ET)

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. ET)

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (11 a.m. ET)

Group D: France vs. Denmark (2 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m. ET)

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (8 a.m. ET)

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (11 a.m. ET)

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (10 a.m. ET)

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (10 a.m. ET)

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET)

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. ET)

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. ET)

Group B: Wales vs. England (2 p.m. ET)

Group B: Iran vs. U.S. (2 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (10 a.m. ET)

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. ET)

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (2 p.m. ET)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. ET)

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. ET)

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (2 p.m. ET)

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (10 a.m. ET)

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (10 a.m. ET)

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (2 p.m. ET)

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET)