World Cup 2022: Croatia defeats Morocco in third-place match

The third-place match at the 2022 World Cup got off to a bang.

Without a championship on the line, Croatia and Morocco faced off Saturday night in Qatar, and the two teams did not disappoint as Croatia won the third-place match, 2-1.

Croatia, which failed to reach the World Cup Final in back-to-back tournaments after losing to Argentina in the semifinal, quickly got on the board.

WORLD CUP 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CROATIA-MOROCCO THIRD-PLACE GAME

In the 7th minute, Josko Gvardiol scored on a header to put Croatia up 1-0.

The lead did not last for long as Morocco quickly evened the score at a goal apiece with a goal by Achraf Dari in the 9th minute.

The first-half fireworks didn’t end there, as Croatia took a 2-1 lead into halftime with a goal by Mislav Orsic in the 42nd minute.

The second half was a defensive struggle, as neither team was able to put the ball into the back of the net.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Croatia finished the game with 12 shots (four on goal) while Morocco managed two shots on goal in 90 minutes and extra time.

The third-place match ends Morocco’s miraculous run at the 2022 World Cup, as they became the first African nation to reach the semifinal round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morocco was led by its defense throughout its World Cup run, allowing just one goal before the semifinals when it allowed two goals in a loss to France.

It was a rematch of the first game of the World Cup for both teams, as Croatia and Morocco played to a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

Croatia last finished in third-place at the 1998 World Cup.