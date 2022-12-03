World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic in the US starting lineup after injury

Christian Pulisic will start for the U.S. on Saturday as the team takes on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 matchup in the World Cup.

Pulisic was cleared to play after suffered a bruised pelvic bone when he crashed into Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring the go-ahead goal. He was taken to the hospital after the match but returned with the team to the hotel to celebrate the win and advance to the knockout stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pulisic made clear to reporters after he was injured he was going to do everything in his power to play against the Netherlands.

“I’m going to go meet now with the team medical staff and make a decision on [training] today, just kind of see how I’m feeling, taking it day by day,” Pulisic said during a Thursday news conference. “Right now, I’m doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday.”

LIVE UPDATES: USA VS NETHERLANDS

Gregg Berhalter said he was more “hopeful” with Pulisic.

“With Christian we’re hopeful, I think with him a little less so,” Berhalter said. “At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. So I’m sure he’ll have that mindset.”

But now, it’s official.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pulisic was in the lineup with Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Atonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Ream and Tim Weah.