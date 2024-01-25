Women’s World Cup champ Ali Krieger reveals how she learned ex-wife filed for divorce

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ali Krieger, a two-time World Cup champion with the U.S. women’s national team, opened up about her divorce from her wife and former soccer teammate, Ashlyn Harris, in a recent magazine interview.

Krieger and Harris divorced after four years of marriage back in September, according to Page Six. Harris reportedly wrote in court documents that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” as the two came to an agreement on financial issues and custody rights for their adopted children.

She told Self Magazine she learned about the divorce filing while she was at practice during the 2023 season with Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke. And I will never forget that moment,” Kreiger told the outlet. “I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated.”

Krieger said her teammates were at her house until about 2 a.m. ET on that day.

“Through these past five months, my friends have shown up in ways that I will cherish and remember forever,” she said. “They are my true people. It’s been so rewarding to see that, because you don’t know how much of an impact you have, even on your personal friends, and when they show up for you, you’re just like, ‘Whoa — thank God.’”

As rumors sparked that Harris was unfaithful in their marriage, she denied it in a November statement.

“Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public. Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and coparenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly,” she said in part. “We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate and to move forward with our lives.

“Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons. Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Krieger and Harris wed in 2019 after initially keeping their marriage a secret. The two won both the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup titles together and have played professionally with each other since 2013 for four different teams, including a Swedish club.

In 2020, the two admitted it was “tricky” being married as teammates.

“We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky,” Harris said to Allure at the time, adding that they hardly even room together when playing.

Krieger told Self that she will look to put herself first in 2024.

