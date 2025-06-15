Women’s soccer team dubs itself ‘Immigrant City Football Club’ amid anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City FC dubbed adorned T-shirts on Saturday night with the words “Immigrant City Football Club” emblazoned across the chest as anti-ICE riots plagued parts of Los Angeles County over the last week.

The back of the T-shirts read the words, “Los Angeles is for everyone,” and “Los Ángeles es Para Todos,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The shirts were also given to fans who attended the match against the North Carolina Courage at BMO Stadium.

Angel City FC lost 2-1.

Becky G, a singer/songwriter who is also an investor into the club, read a statement as players walked onto the pitch for the match.

“At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that Los Angeles is stronger because of its diversity and the people and the families who shape it, love it and call it home,” she said, via the Los Angeles Times. “The fabric of this city is made of immigrants. Football does not exist without immigrants. This club does not exist without immigrants.

“This is our home. This is LA. This Immigrant City.”

MEDIA MISCHARACTERIZING ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES, ESPN STAR CLAIMS

Protests in Los Angeles over ICE raids in the city turned into riots as autonomous vehicles burned, stores were looted and law enforcement officers were assaulted. The riots continued throughout the week into Saturday’s so-called “No Kings” protests.

Angel City FC was among the first to put out a statement amid the riots.

“We are heartbroken by the fear and uncertainty many in our Los Angeles community are feeling right now,” it said. “At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that our city is stronger because of its diversity and the people and families who shape it, love it and call it home.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.