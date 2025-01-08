Women’s basketball team cancels game alleging transgender player abuse, Christian opponent denies allegations

A women’s college basketball team in Vancouver, Canada, is refusing to play a Christian university’s team over alleged abuse against a trans athlete. The Christian university has denied the allegations.

Vancouver Island University released a statement on Wednesday announcing it will not play its upcoming games against Columbia Bible College. The Vancouver Island statement alleges that during an earlier game between the two teams on Oct. 25, a Columbia Bible coach treated the transgender player in a way that violated the Coach’s Code of Ethics.

“Intimidation, harassment, and discrimination have no place in athletics,” the statement read. “VIU stands in full support of our student-athletes and affirms the right of all athletes to compete in an environment that prioritizes their safety and well-being.”

The school has also requested its athletic conference, the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), to not penalize the team for its refusal to play.

Columbia Bible has provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing Vancouver Island’s decision and statement.

“This was surprising news to us,” the statement read. “CBC stands for safe play for all. Accusations that CBC, its coaches, players, and fans are a safety threat are simply untrue and misinformed.”

Columbia Bible’s statement also included claims that the university was developing a safety plan, which included added security for the games that involved the trans athlete.

“CBC has a reputation for providing a safe environment, however, out of an abundance of caution, CBC in cooperation with PACWEST, developed an event safety plan specifically for these games. We received input from VIU and the Abbotsford Police Department. This plan included extra security among other measures,” the statement read.

All of the players on Vancouver Island’s team have signed a letter saying they do not feel safe playing at Columbia Bible after the October incident.

The trans player is third-year forward Harriette Mackenzie, who is openly transgender, as reported by multiple outlets.

Mackenzie posted a video to the athlete’s Instagram page on Oct. 30, alleging Columbia Bible head coach Taylor Clagett “cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade about how I shouldn’t be allowed to play.”

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Mackenzie said she was also deliberately fouled to the ground by a Columbia Bible player.

“I got two-hand chucked to the ground by No. 13 without a play on the ball in sight, then head coach Clagett can be seen applauding in support,” the trans athlete said.

In response, Clagett posted her own statement on Instagram, claiming that Mackenzie’s statements were inaccurate.

“My intention has nothing to do with a specific athlete, but instead, the safety of female athletes in their sport,” she wrote.

Vancouver Island has submitted a formal complaint to the PACWEST, as an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. The university says that Mackenzie’s participation is in compliance with conference policy.

“VIU strictly adheres to the rules and regulations established by PACWEST and the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), including the CCAA’s policy on transgender student-athlete participation,” its statement reads.

The PACWEST released its own statement on the matter on Nov. 1.

“The PACWEST is aware that participation of transgender student-athletes has recently received public attention. As a member of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), the PACWEST follows national policies and procedures for all sports that lead into CCAA championships, including the CCAA’s policy on transgender student-athlete participation,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the PACWEST encourages everyone to engage in education through the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) with their findings around diversity and inclusion and transgender people in sport . Creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants is a shared responsibility.”

In the U.S., President-elect Trump has vowed to ban trans athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Trump has also repeatedly suggested that Canada join the U.S., potentially as the 51st state.