Women refuse to stand at winner’s podium after transgender cyclist finishes in first place in women’s category

A transgender cyclist won the female category at a gravel race but stood alone on the winners’ podium after the event.

The second- and third-place winners refused to appear at the medal ceremony after Lesley Mumford won her age group in the 100-mile Desert Gravel Co2Ut. Mumford was born a male and transitioned to female in 2017.

Mumford posted a picture on Instagram of her standing at the podium alone but smiling and holding the first-place medal.

“I have no idea why so many people bailed before the podiums, but they did,” Mumford wrote after finishing ahead of 43 female athletes in the 40-49 division.

Mumford finished sixth in the race’s overall female category.

The event did offer a nonbinary division, but Mumford decided to compete in the female category.

Mumford outpaced Lindsey Kriete by 17 minutes. Kriete finished in second place, while Michelle Van Sickle finished third.

Niether Kriete nor Van Sickle have publicly commented on their decision not to join Mumford at the podium.

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines took to Twitter and said, “Enough is enough!”

“Empty podium except for the male who naturally finished atop all the women in the women’s category. Despite there being a non-binary/trans category he easily could have competed in. Keep it up girls!” Gaines wrote in a tweet.

The three-time Olympian and Tour de France medalist called the second- and third-place runners’ actions “silent protests.”

“The silent protests are starting!” Thompson wrote.

Mumford spent 17 years working in law enforcement before she began to transition about six years ago. According to CBS News, Mumford was believed to be the first known transgender command-level law enforcement officer to transition.

Mumford worked in the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and recalled a staff meeting where her son told her co-workers about her transition.

“The sheriff asked everyone, ‘Hey, I’ve heard there are some rumors about why we’re here today. Does anybody want to share one?'” Mumford recalled during an interview with Summit Daily.

“Devin, my 7-year-old-son, raises his hand, stands up on his chair and says, ‘Because my mom’s going to tell you she’s transgender.'”