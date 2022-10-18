Woman adds name to lawsuit against Deshaun Watson following court order

The woman who filed a 26th sexual misconduct lawsuit against Deshaun Watson has added her name to her complaint after being ordered to do so by a judge.

Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier ordered the woman to add her name to the lawsuit after she filed a petition to remain known as “Jane Doe.”

The ruling resulted from an emergency hearing in the 113th District Court in Harris County in Texas.

The lawsuit alleges the Cleveland Browns quarterback “continually pressured Plaintiff into massaging his private area,” court records state. “At some point during the massage, Watson removed his towel and offered to let her ‘get on top.’ Plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex with the Defendant.”

Watson is suspended for 11 games this season, and critics claim the suspension is too light, including attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing more than 20 of the women with allegations against Watson.

“By settling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite,” Buzbee said in a statement.

“My belief is that he is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization doesn’t care. To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent ‘punishment’ to deter you. Keep speaking up and keep speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you.”

Watson is eligible to return Week 13 against his former Houston Texans.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.