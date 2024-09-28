WNBPA issues scathing statement accusing USA Today columnist of interview ‘designed to fuel’ racism

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association issued a scathing statement Friday calling out USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan by name over an interview with Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington that the union claims fueled “racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol” online.

Carrington, 26, shared a screenshot of an offensive email she received on her social media prior to Game 2 of the Sun’s first-round playoff series against the Indiana Fever. The email directed a racial slur and threats at Carrington.

The email followed an incident between Carrington and Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in the first quarter of Game 1 Sunday afternoon. Carrington appeared to hit Clark in the eye while trying to block a pass. No foul was called on the play, and Clark later said she didn’t believe the interaction was “intentional.”

During an on-court interview with Carrington Tuesday, Brennan asked if Carrington intended to hit Clark in the eye.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye,” Carrington said. “That doesn’t even make sense to me. But, no, I didn’t. I didn’t know I hit her, actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball, and I guess I followed through, and I hit her. So, obviously, it’s never intentional. That’s not even like the type of player that I am.”

The WNBPA released a statement Wednesday after Sun star Alyssa Thomas called out Indiana Fever fans over alleged racism during the postgame presser.

“This week was dedicated to celebrating and amplifying A’ja, Caitlin, DiJonai, and Napheesa for their hard work and truly exceptional performances all season long. We were not going to distract from their successes, nor would we dim the glow of the spotlight that centered them. They have earned that focus and celebration. But we will take this moment now to stand up for them and the rest of our members. Every single one of them. Because we call B.S.,” the WNBPA’s statement began.

“To unprofessional members of the media like Christine Brennan: You are not fooling anyone. That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media. You cannot hide behind your tenure.”

The statement went on to accuse Brennan of “abus[ing] your privileges,” adding she does “not deserve the credentials issued to you.” The union also called on the USA Today to take action.

“We call on USA Today Network to review its Principles of Ethical Conduct for Newsrooms and address what we believe is a violation of several core principles, including seeking and reporting the truth. USA Today Sports should explain why a reporter with clear bias and ulterior motives was assigned to cover the league. We also urge the league to review its policies and take measures to prevent such issues, protecting the integrity of the game and its players.”

Brennan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Following Thomas’ remarks Wednesday, the WNBA released a statement saying the league is “actively monitoring threat-related activity” and will involve law enforcement “as necessary.”

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world. While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary.”

The Sun begins its semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx Sunday.

