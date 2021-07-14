Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker has made history.

On Wednesday, 2K Sports announced the basketball players who will grace the cover of the legendary NBA 2K22 video game that will be released on Sept. 10. In a third edition of the game – which is the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition – the two-time WNBA MVP will be featured as the cover athlete.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be on the standard edition and cross-gen bundle, and on the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be featured.

Parker took her thoughts to Twitter following the announcement.

KAWHI LEONARD HAS SURGERY; CLIPPERS CONFIRM PARTIAL ACL TEAR

“Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K,” Parked wrote. “I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more bada– females to follow.”

Parker, who is also a WNBA champion, is a six-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Preorders for NBA 2K22 open on Wednesday. All three versions of the video game are expected to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.