WNBA upgrades hard foul on Caitlin Clark, fines Angel Reese for skipping postgame interview

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter had a foul upgraded and rookie forward Angel Reese received discipline from the WNBA on Sunday following the hotly contested matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Carter, who received a common foul for her hip-check on Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, had the foul upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation after the league reviewed the play. Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to speak to reporters after the game.

The Sky also received a $5,000 fine for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

Carter avoided a fine or suspension over the play.

She gave Clark a hard bump in the third quarter, which saw Clark hit the deck. Social media erupted in fury over the play. Carter refused to answer questions about the former Iowa standout.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Fever general manager Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides took issue with Clark’s treatment.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary – targeting actions!” Dunn wrote in a post on X. “It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup’ the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

Sides told reporters she was sending tapes to the league office.

“I’m trying not to get fined,” Sides said. “I’m just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league and these plays. Hopefully, they’ll start to, you know, take a better look at some of the things we see happening, or we think is happening.

“Just more happy Caitlin handled it the way she did. It’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or a foul call. She’s continuing to fight through that. Appreciate that from her, really proud of her for doing that.”

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Sunday against the defending Eastern Conference champion New York Liberty.

