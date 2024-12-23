WNBA star takes aim at Elon Musk, rips billionaires after funding bill gets passed

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud took a shot at Elon Musk and other billionaires in posts on social media on Sunday after the passage of a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Musk and President-elect Donald Trump led the conservative rebellion against the initial plan to avert a partial shutdown, a bipartisan deal that came from negotiations between the top two Democrats and Republicans in both congressional chambers.

That bill, 1,547 pages, would have extended current government funding levels until March 14. However, GOP hardliners were angered by what they saw as unrelated measures attached to the bill, like a pay raise for congressional lawmakers, health care policy provisions and legislation aimed at revitalizing RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

It was scrapped as Trump and Musk threatened to force out of office any lawmaker who did not support pairing a CR with action on the debt limit.

It caused a huge controversy in the political arena hours before the House eventually passed the bill.

Cloud weighed in days later.

“So when y’all gone tell Elon to go back to Africa?” Cloud wrote on X.

“Im so glad ALL these billionaires have no idea how the 3 branches of government work….or how a bill gets passed into law. Shoutout to the 38 Republicans who shot the bill down in the House while being threatened & blackmailed.”

All Democrats voted in favor of the bill, except Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who voted “present.”

Cloud has been outspoken about the U.S. in the past. After Trump won the election, she took a swipe at women who voted for the Republican candidate.

“The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people,” she added. “I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights.

“Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow.”