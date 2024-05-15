WNBA star Kelsey Plum makes social media swoon over pregame outfit

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum wowed social media on Tuesday night with her outfit before the team took on the Phoenix Suns to begin the 2024 season.

Plum wore a leather outfit with a cropped vest bearing her abs and a couple of necklaces that fell down her chest. She wrote on her own Instagram post, “Ring night.” The Aces were set to receive their WNBA championship rings.

Needless to say, social media swooned.

“Actin up,” Dallas Wings forward Kelani Brown wrote on Instagram.

“Kelsey Plum is BACK,” Fox 5 Vegas’ Paloma Villicana wrote on X.

“Kelsey Plum been on a run… smh,” one person wrote on X.

More added fire emojis to the post, and others wondered about Plum’s estranged husband, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller. The two filed for divorce back in April after barely a year of being married.

Earlier this month, Plum talked about her “tough” offseason. She told FOX 5 Vegas the challenges she faced in the offseason, seemingly referencing the divorce, have helped strengthen her both on and off the court.

“The offseason has been tough for me. I mean, I’m sure everyone knows – it’s pretty public. But, for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously and, not just that, but I know who I am. You kind of get refined by fire.

“I’m excited about this season. I’m excited about Las Vegas — trying to run it back again — and I know that our fans are with us. I know this organization is with us. I know that our team is as tight as it’s ever been.”

On Tuesday night, Plum scored 19 points and had five assists as the Aces defeated the Mercury 89-80.

