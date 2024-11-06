WNBA star after Trump’s presidential win: ‘We are truly so broken as a country’

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud appeared to be unsettled by America’s decision to re-elect former President Donald Trump as president over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Fox News called Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the former president – two states he needed to get through the 270 electoral-vote threshold.

“We are truly so broken as a country for this to be our reality,” Cloud wrote on X during the night.

“The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people,” she added. “I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow.”

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes, and Harris gained 226 electoral votes. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

Cloud was far from the only person upset with Trump’s win. Celebrities like Cardi B, and Quentin Tarantino also expressed their dissatisfaction with how the vote turned out.

