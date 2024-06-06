WNBA rescinds Angel Reese technical foul that led to 1st career ejection

The WNBA on Wednesday reportedly rescinded Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s second technical foul, which led to her ejection from Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty.

The Chicago Tribune first reported the WNBA’s decision. The league later confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The second technical came with less than 3 minutes remaining in the game against the Liberty.

In 24 minutes, Reese had 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor. She added 10 rebounds, an assist and her first career block.

Reese’s ejection left the rest of her teammates and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon confused.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” Weatherspoon told reporters, via ESPN. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

Maj Forsberg, the lead official, told reporters after the game Reese received technical fouls for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then for “waving her hand in dismissal.”

“She got two techs, she said something to the ref,” Sky star Marina Mabrey added. “Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It’s more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You’ve got to get to know refs and how they respond to things.”

According to the WNBA rulebook, a player hitting seven technical fouls on the season will be suspended for a game. Every ensuing technical foul after seven will result in a suspension.

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball also offered to pay any fine coming Reese’s way. The forward was fined Sunday for skipping postgame interviews on Saturday.

