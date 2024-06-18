WNBA player who mocked Caitlin Clark has stern message for new fans

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington sent a stern message to new WNBA fans who have tuned into the league because of the electric rookie class led by the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Clark’s play and the treatment she’s received on the court has been a major story line since she stepped onto the floor. Carrington guarded Clark in the Sun and Fever’s last game, and Carrington appeared to mock Clark for allegedly trying to embellish a foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, as the league took center stage because of Angel Reese’s flagrant foul on Clark during the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Fever, Carrington addressed the new fans who have tuned into the “W.”

“Unfortunately for yall new fAnS, we do not just ‘shut up and dribble’ here. Ya picked the wrong league,” Carrington wrote.

Her post garnered a ton of responses on X, including from OutKick founder Clay Travis.

“Don’t watch us play basketball, said the player in the league no one has watched play basketball for nearly 30 years,” Travis wrote on X. “Some people would rather have a large part of a tiny pie than a bigger part, but a smaller share, of a gargantuan pie. That seems to be how most WNBA players feel.

STEPHEN A SMITH DEFENDS ANGEL REESE’S CLAIM SHE MADE ‘BASKETBALL PLAY’ ON FLAGRANT FOUL AGAINST CAITLIN CLARK

“Sadly, this mindset is pretty common in life. It’s an anti-capitalist, anti-growth, anti-entrepreneurial mindset, but it’s very real. If you haven’t already, at some point you will experience it in your own life. The WNBA seems overrun with it culturally.”

Carrington is in her fourth season in the league. She’s averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists and nearly 1 steal per game this year. It’s her first season as a full-time starter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sun are 12-1 this season and sit on top of the WNBA standings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.