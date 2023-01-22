WNBA player Dearica Hamby says her pregnancy became issue for Aces, sparked trade

Dearica Hamby, a former Las Vegas Aces forward who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, claimed in a social media post that her commitment to the team was questioned when she got pregnant.

Hamby was the No. 6 overall pick of the Aces organization in 2015. The team was known as the San Antonio Stars then. She earned All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022 and signed a two-year extension in June. Hamby would make the claims in an Instagram post. She also thanked the city of Las Vegas and Aces fans.

“Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated and discriminated against is not,” the post read. “I have had my character and work ethic attacked. I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on. I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false. I was told I was a ‘question mark’ and that it was set that I would ‘get pregnant again’ and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team. I was told that ‘I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain’ (Because ‘no one expected me to get pregnant in the next two years’). Did the team expect me to promise not to get pregnant in exchange for the contract extension? I was asked if I planned my pregnancy.

“When I responded, ‘no,’ I was then told that I ‘was not taking precautions to not get pregnant.’ I was being traded because ‘I wouldn’t be ready and we need bodies.’ I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season. I have pushed myself throughout my entire pregnancy and have continued to workout (basketball included) on my own and with team staff – even on days where it was uncomfortable to walk, only to be inaccurately told that ‘I was not taking my workouts seriously.'”

Hamby added that her situation with the Aces had been “traumatizing.”

“To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to ‘be in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach,” she added. “We fought for provisions that would finally support and protect player parents. This cannot now be used against me.”

The Aces didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association said it would “seek a comprehensive investigation” to ensure that Hamby’s rights under the 2020 labor agreement weren’t violated.

Hamby was also the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year in 2019 and 2020. She averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds as the Aces won the championship.

She announced at the Aces’ championship parade in September that she was expecting her second child. Hamby’s 5-year-old daughter Amaya was with her during the 2020 season, which was played in a bubble environment.

“Dearica has dedicated eight years of her career to this organization, and played a big role in our success since the team moved to Las Vegas,” Aces GM Natalie Williams said upon the trade. “We’re going to miss her as a teammate, and are grateful for all of her contributions to the Aces over the years.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.