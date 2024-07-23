WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo calls Caitlin Clark ‘best passer in the league’

Rebecca Lobo, a Hall of Famer and current basketball analyst, has seen just half a season of Caitlin Clark in the league to believe she is already at the top of one of the game’s key fundamentals.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Lobo believes the Indiana Fever’s No. 1 overall pick is the “best passer in the league.”

“She’s incredible,” Lobo added.

While Clark’s parking-lot-distance three-pointers get all the buzz, she has been showcasing some fantastic court vision since her days at Iowa, where teammates and coaches raved about getting others involved on the floor, which ultimately led to success.

Heading into the All-Star/Olympic break for the WNBA, Clark is averaging 8.2 assists per night, which leads the league. Head coach Christie Sides believes the team has gotten used to how Clark wants to move the ball when it is in her hands on offense.

However, Lobo was also asked about Clark’s turnovers, which are pretty high at 5.6 per game.

“Her turnovers are always going to be a little bit high because of the chances she takes, especially with get-ahead passes,” Lobo responded.

“She’s looking to thread the needle. Oftentimes, it makes it there, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Clark just set the WNBA record for assists in a single game last week, dishing out 19 despite the Fever’s loss to the Dallas Wings. With that being the final game before the break, Clark had double-digit assists in seven of her last nine.

Then, she shined in the WNBA All-Star Game, and the top vote-getter had a game-high 10 assists, which fell just one shy of legend Sue Bird for the All-Star Game record.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who has been pegged as Clark’s rival, loved being her teammate during the All-Star Game.

“It’s so cool,” Reese said during an ABC interview. “I know when she gets the ball, I’m running to look for the ball because I know she’s gonna throw it.”

Being just a rookie, Lobo knows the turnovers will be curbed and other parts of Clark’s game will only improve as she gets more comfortable in the WNBA. Her shot from beyond the arc is something Lobo specifically brought up.

“And what’s remarkable, too, is that she still hasn’t found her 3-point shot at the rate that she will, but has adjusted,” Lobo explained.

Clark has struggled at 32.7% from three while attempting 8.3 per game, but she is shooting 40.5% from the field as a whole and drops 19.6 points per game.

“She’s taking less of the logo bombs, she’s driving more and finishing,” Lobo added.

It may not be as flashy as her jaw-dropping buckets in college, but Clark is still having moments that leave her peers in awe, especially when passing the rock.

