WNBA legend needles refs for lack of foul calls on Caitlin Clark opponents

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo took the referees in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings to task on Sunday after they missed clear fouls against Caitlin Clark.

In the first quarter, Clark was being guarded closely and well out from beyond the 3-point line. Lobo specifically pointed to two sequences in which Wings guard J.J. Quinerly was guarding Clark.

“There’s a grab, there’s a hold, there’s another grab. I mean, all of those are fouls. Every single one of them,” Lobo said during the ESPN broadcast. “And then here – that’s a foul, that’s foul …”

The physicality against Clark has been debated across the WNBA since she entered the league in 2024. Clark had a ruptured eardrum and got poked in the eye during her rookie year. This season, she was in a scuffle with Connecticut Sun players after some hard shots.

Clark has dealt with injuries over the course of the 2025 season. Sunday’s game against the Wings was only her 12th appearance of the year.

She finished with 14 points, 13 assists and five steals in 25 minutes against the Wings. Clark was 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-7 from 3-point range.

“I thought my playmaking was really good, there was no reason for me to shoot that much,” Clark said. “When we have five people in double figures, we’re going to be pretty hard to beat. We were just kind of clicking on all cylinders, moving the ball well, getting to the next action.”

Indiana picked up the victory, 102-83.

