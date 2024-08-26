WNBA head coach reveals ‘single best thing’ about Caitlin Clark’s game

The Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night with a 90-80 victory over the Indiana Fever.

It wasn’t for lack of trying.

Fever star Caitlin Clark led the team with 23 points and eight assists, along with seven turnovers. Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points while Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 15 rebounds. But it wasn’t enough to stop Napheesa Collier’s 31 points and Kayla McBride’s 19 points.

But the eyes, as always, were on Clark – even more so as Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve had been critical of the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick. Reeve, who led Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, had high praise for Clark after the game.

“We haven’t seen them a lot,” Reeve started, via the Indy Star. “I’ll tell you that. But what I have seen coming into the season and watching her in college, I said, ‘The single best thing that she does that young players don’t do is she plays with incredible pace.’

“And pace can get you really far, and there’s great value in that. Pace and passing are her two greatest things. I know the sexier part is probably the logo three but the pace and the passing is what makes her exceptional in my mind.”

Reeve had been critical of the questions about Clark being left off of the Team USA roster and at one point admitted she didn’t really care about the effect the rookie superstar’s popularity had on attendance at the Target Center.

The Lynx retired Maya Moore’s jersey on Saturday. Reeve joked she wished she had both Clark and Moore on her team.

But she’ll likely settle for the 22-8 team she has right now. Minnesota is riding a six-game winning streak and is only three games back of the league-leading New York Liberty for the No. 1 seed.

The Liberty, Lynx and Connecticut Sun have all wrapped up playoff spots. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Indiana is currently in seventh.

