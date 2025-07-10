WNBA fans furious as Angel Reese gets NBA 2K26 cover over Caitlin Clark

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese became one of the handful of WNBA players who will be on the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game when it releases later this month, sharing the honor with Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former New York Knicks great Carmelo Anthony.

The Sky star joined Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson on the WNBA edition covers, which first started with NBA 2K22, when the WNBA had its 25th anniversary.

The announcement came the same day as Reebok announced her signature shoe. The footwear is seen on the cover.

“Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?” she wrote on X.

However, WNBA fans were left stunned that Reese was chosen over Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who received the most All-Star votes from fans this year. While Reese reposted a message on X, saying “being an Angel Reese hater must suck lol,” there was plenty of criticism to go around.

Reese and Clark will forever be tied together since the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball national championship when LSU defeated Iowa and Reese hit the “you can’t see me” taunt to Clark in the midst of the victory. The two came into the WNBA together with Clark being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft. They were on the same All-Star team last year.

Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Sky this season. She was an All-Star last season and will be in the All-Star Game later this month.

NBA 2K general manager Zak Armitage explained to TMZ Sports on Wednesday why Reese was chosen.

“NBA 2K26 is celebrating the bold, the confident, and the visionaries — and WNBA All-Star Angel Reese carries all that on and off the court,” Armitage said.

“In her sophomore year in the WNBA, Angel Reese has made waves, created impactful conversations, and inspired the next generation. She’s a storyteller and has helped the WNBA grow its audience.”