WNBA failed to capitalize on ‘hurricane’ Caitlin Clark brought with her to league, Dan Dakich says

OutKick host Dan Dakich said on his show on Monday the WNBA messed up and appeared to be unprepared for what Caitlin Clark has brought to the league through her first 26 professional games.

Dakich, who hosts “Don’t @ Me,” said everyone told the WNBA that a “hurricane was coming” and, from the league office to the players, they weren’t ready.

“Not only should you have known that Caitlin Clark was going to be a star, you should have prepared for it,” Dakich said. “You should have said, ‘Look, this is what is getting ready to happen, so, let’s do everything to enhance.’

“Meaning, let’s make sure she’s on the Olympic team. Let’s make sure that other (WNBA) women are smart enough not to be morons to her. But that didn’t happen, and they have to [go] through all of this garbage. All of this c–p, and (WNBA Commissioner) Cathy Engelbert didn’t understand it.”

Dakich said he was told the WNBA wasn’t looking to “enhance” the product but rather “protect” it.

“You had this tornado hit, and you weren’t ready. You had this tornado hit, and you didn’t enhance. Your insecurity shined brightly. But in spite of all that, Caitlin Clark, the WNBA and Angel Reese have grown.”

Dakich added that the Paris Olympics gold medal game would have been appointment-watching television if Clark was in the game.

Team USA defeated France by one point to win the gold.

