Wizards' Scott Brooks sends message to 'some' fans after latest incident: 'We don’t need you'

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks called the latest incident involving an NBA fan “unacceptable” Monday night after the team’s win in Game 4 over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fan was tackled for running onto the court in the third quarter. He jumped toward the basket as if pretending to try to dunk the ball. A security guard grabbed and held down the person near the baseline while 76ers center Dwight Howard watched.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks, whose player Russell Westbrook already experienced bad fan behavior earlier in the series, ranted about the intrusion. He said he was not surprised.

“It’s actually embarrassing for all those fans who do that. The NBA has great fans. I’ve played in Philadelphia. They have great fans. They have one knucklehead who decided to throw popcorn. Boston has great fans. They have one knucklehead who decided to throw a water bottle. New York has great fans. I played there. I played in Boston, but I got cut. … New York has great fans. One knucklehead decided to spit on somebody. We have great fans. One knucklehead tried to come into the arena, and it’s unacceptable. It’s not good,” Brooks said, via USA Today.

“Banning them and this and that. What does that mean? Is there facial recognition that you can’t get a ticket on the secondary market and don’t shave for a week and wear a hat and still come in. I don’t know if there’s criminal charges, but they’ve got to get something on their record, and they’ve got to get exposed and they have to pay money out of their own pocket.”

EMBIID LEAVES WITH SORE KNEE, 76ERS LOSE TO WIZARDS 122-114

He said if Westbrook’s popcorn incident had been reversed it would have been a lawsuit. He said he and players like Westbrook “love to be heckled” but there’s things that cross the line.

“I didn’t have a father, but my mom, she wouldn’t allow me to ever think about doing that. It’s a privilege. It’s a lot of money everybody pays. I know when I go to sporting events with my kids when they were young, I didn’t want hear people use foul language. It’s embarrassing, and we have to control that,” Brooks said.

He added: “But it’s unfortunate one fan here and there, it ruins it for everyone. There’s great fans in Boston and New York and Philly and D.C., Utah. But there’s some that just need to, you know what, stay home. Your thinking is barbaric. Stay home. We don’t need you. We don’t need your dollars. Just stay home. Get away from us. Let the fans who enjoy it, let them be with their families enjoying it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team said the fan was going to be banned from the Capital One Arena and charges were being pursued with D.C. police.

The Wizards won the game, 122-114.