Witness believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 moments before his death

Several questions remain about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. One witness who believes he saw the NFL player moments before he was struck and killed by a Mack truck described the situation as “disturbing.”

Haskins, who would’ve turned 25 on May 3, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was struck by a truck early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While it remains unclear what Haskins was doing on the interstate, a man driving in the area said he saw vehicles turning into his lane to avoid a person he believes was Haskins.

“I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” Chris Stanley told WTVJ on Sunday. “And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left. I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed an individual there starting to make their way onto the road.

“He was about halfway, to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway, and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment.”

Stanley told the station he called 911 just minutes before law enforcement reported the crash.

Stanley said he could not figure out what the man was doing on the highway.

“That’s why it’s just very disturbing,” he said. “I just didn’t understand the situation.”

Law enforcement officials have not revealed any details about Haskins’ death, citing an ongoing investigation.

Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement Tuesday announcing a “celebration of Dwayne’s life.”

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many,” the statement said. “He will forever rest and remain in our hearts till the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!”