Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell lauds QB Tyler Van Dyke’s experience, ability to overcome ups and downs

Tyler Van Dyke spent the past three seasons as the primary starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes. But Van Dyke entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in November.

The next month, the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year revealed his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin. After a largely successful six-year run at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell accepted the head coaching job in Madison in November 2022.

Although Fickell has yet to officially name Van Dyke the starter for the 2024 campaign, he did express optimism about the considerable experience the quarterback brings to the team.

“Well, obviously experience,” Fickell said during an appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” when asked what he appreciated about Van Dyke.

“I like when guys — not just experience in what he’s done at Miami — I love a guy that’s had the ups and has had the downs. He’s been the starter for two years. He’s maybe got benched of some sort or he had some turmoil and didn’t play as much, and then he came back in and played. Those experiences, for me, are what I believe give him the best opportunity to come in here and lead.”

The Badgers have been active in the transfer portal since Fickell’s arrival, adding multiple players of note to the roster, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai last year. He finished the 2023 season with 2,065 passing yards. Wisconsin finished last year with a 7-5 record.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke will also return to Madison in 2024 and will continue to compete for playing time.

Van Dyke had somewhat of an up and down tenure at Miami, but he struggled during the 2022 season. He bounced back last year, completing a career-best 65.8% of his passes. He also threw for 2,703 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Fickell praised Van Dyke for the strides the quarterback has taken since he joined Wisconsin’s program.

“Since he’s been here … his ability to train. He’s a different looking kid from when he walked in the door. The way he ran six, seven, eight months ago to the way he runs right now is completely different. I know you’d say, ‘He’s a quarterback. Why are you talking about running?’ But the health and the ability for your quarterback to move around, take some hits and things like that has a lot to do with how physically strong is he and what can he do.”

Wisconsin opens the 2024 season Aug. 30 when it hosts Western Michigan.

