Wisconsin women’s volleyball takes court, wins for first time since leaked photos scandal

For the first time since “private photos and video” were shared online of the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team, the team took to the court.

Friday night in Madison, Wisconsin, the Badgers played against Michigan State, earning a victory against the Spartans 3-0.

The win moves Wisconsin to 14-3 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are in third place in the conference, with Nebraska (9-0), and Ohio State (9-1) ahead of them.

The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team is ranked No. 5 in the country.

The athletic department announced Wednesday that the UW-Madison Police Department was investigating “multiple crimes” after the student-athletes informed the school about the photos that were “never intended to be shared publicly.”

“We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally,” a statement from the university read.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes.”

One of the images released online reportedly shows members of the team posing with their sports bras lifted after winning the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement continued.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

The UW athletic department said that the volleyball team is not being investigated for any wrongdoing.

The Badgers next play No. 24 Michigan on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

