Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful receives big endorsement from NFL legend

Former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Brett Favre threw his support behind Brad Schimel in the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Favre urged Wisconsin residents to vote for the judge on April 1.

“The future of Wisconsin is at stake here,” Favre said. “This is as important as the November election, and that was for the soul of America. This is for the soul of Wisconsin.

“Your vote for Brad Schimel will keep Wisconsin and America winning. And you know I know a little bit of something about winning. When folks like you vote, America and Wisconsin win.”

Favre endorsed Donald Trump for president during the 2024 campaign cycle. He also spoke at a rally for Trump when the Republican held a rally in the state.

Schimel is a former Wisconsin attorney general and currently serves as a judge in Waukesha County. Republicans have warned that Schimel’s opponent, Dane County’s Susan Crawford, a liberal considered the Democrats’ preferred candidate, could support efforts to “draw out” two U.S. House Republicans in future redistricting maps.

Republicans have branded Crawford as “dangerously liberal,” citing support from billionaire George Soros, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as activist groups who support gender-transition surgeries for minors and allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

A source familiar with the race warned of Crawford’s candidacy as part of an ongoing “radical” shift in Wisconsin – both with liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz’ similarly contentious election in 2023 and Gov. Tony Evers’ move to replace “mother” in the state budget dozens of times with “inseminated person.”

Republicans also accused Crawford of signaling a willingness to “legislate from the bench,” citing her past role in challenging the state’s voter ID law and her appearance at a January event hosted by a liberal donor group aiming to unseat Reps. Bryan Steil of Janesville and Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien.

Trump endorsed Schimel in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

