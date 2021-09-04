Wisconsin fans go wild as ‘Jump Around’ blares at Camp Randall: ‘Best tradition in college football’

Wisconsin‘s famed college football tradition lived on during Saturday’s Penn State game.

With fans returning to Camp Randall for the first time since 2019, they appeared ready to sing “Jump Around” by House of Pain. As soon as the music hit, the place was rocking.

FOX broadcasters Gus Johnson and Jenny Taft got into the mix a little and Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, a Badgers alum, called it the “best tradition in college football.”

The tradition dates back to 1998, according to the Badger Herald. The Drew Brees-led Purdue team was facing Wisconsin and the stadium played “Jump Around” at the end of the third quarter. The fans went nuts and it became a hit ever since.

“It all started as just another song to energize fans with the ulterior motive of trying to make it difficult for Purdue to move the ball,” Wisconsin assistant athletic director for marketing and promotions Kevin Kluender told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in 2019.

“We tried it at the start of the ’99 season. They continued to participate and the tradition started,” he added.

Wisconsin did not have fans at the stadium last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stadium appeared to be packed to the gills on Saturday afternoon.