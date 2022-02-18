Winter Olympics 2022: South Korean gold medalist Hwang Dae-heon hopeful for ‘fried-chicken pension’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Korean speedskater Hwang Dae-heon won the gold medal in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay during the Winter Olympics but he hopes at least one prize comes to fruition when he returns home.

Hwang was promised a lifetime supply of friend chicken by the chairman of the Genesis BBQ delivery franchise, Yoon Hong-geun. Hwang said the first thing he’s going to do is make sure the promise that was made to him was the real deal.

“The first thing I want to do is confirm that my fried-chicken pension is real,” he said of his plans when he returned home. “The first thing I want to do is confirm that my fried-chicken pension is real.”

Yoon was named South Korea’s Chef de Mission for the Beijing Games. He said in an Instagram post last week that he lightheartedly offered Hwang a lifetime supply of BBQ chicken if he won a gold medal.

“And he really came back with a gold,” he said.

It wasn’t clear whether Yoon or the company was going to follow through on the deal with Hwang or other medalists.

According to the Korea Times, Yoon has come under fire for using South Korean skaters to promote Genesis BBQ. Hwang mentioned last week he had the chicken provider’s food before coming to Beijing and specifically liked the golden olive chicken legs.

South Korea had two golds, four silvers and a bronze from Beijing as of Friday. Yoon had promised cash rewards of $83,600 (100 million won) for gold, $41,800 (50 million won) for silver and $25,100 (30 million won) for bronze medals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.