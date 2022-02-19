Winter Olympics 2022: Russia fires back at IOC chief’s remarks over ‘coldness’ of figure skating coaches

website maker

Russia snapped back at International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach’s critique of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skating coaches Friday.

Bach said he was disturbed by what he called the “coldness” of the coaches who were dealing with upset figure skaters Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva. Trusova finished second in the free skate, and Valieva finished in fourth following multiple spills.

Russian government officials weren’t taking too kindly to Bach’s remarks.

“Thomas Bach is a very authoritative person in the sports world. Of course, we respect his opinion, but we do not necessarily agree with him,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, via Reuters. “He doesn’t like the harshness of our coaches, but everybody knows that the harshness of a coach in high-level sport is key for their athletes to achieve victories.

“And we are seeing that the athletes are achieving victories. So let’s be proud of our winners, congratulate our medalists. Valieva was fourth but in high-level sport, the strongest wins.”

Valieva was emotional as she finished up her routine. Her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, made it clear she wasn’t happy with the performance as the competitor exited the ice.

“Why did you let it go?” Tutberidze was heard asking in Russian, via The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me. Why? You let it go after that axel. Why?”

Bach remarked on the pressure and harsh critiques lobbed at Valieva.

“When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage, with such, what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this,” Bach said. “Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance.”

The falls were uncharacteristic of Valieva, who had been dominant in the events leading up to the women’s free skate. She was emotional after her round, appearing to come to grips with the fact that she had not earned a medal.

Valieva’s failed drug test from December, which was revealed earlier this month, still hangs over her head. The full investigation could take months and could cost the Russian Olympic Committee a gold medal in the team event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.