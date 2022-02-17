Winter Olympics 2022: Kamila Valieva misses podium after multiple falls in women’s free skate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished with a 141.93 in the free skate, which kept her off the podium.

Valieva’s score was good enough to put her in fourth place.

Valieva slipped and fell a few times her final performance. The falls were uncharacteristic of Valieva who had been dominant in the events leading up to the women’s free skate.

The 15-year-old star skater was emotional in the immediate aftermath of her round, appearing to come to grips with the fact that she was not making the podium.

There was a medals ceremony since Valieva, who is in the spotlight over a failed drug test before the start of the Beijing Games, failed to finish in the top three.

Valieva’s Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcerbakova and Alexandra Trusova took home gold and silver medals respectively. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto finished with the bronze medal.

Valieva tested positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function in a sample taken before her arrival to Beijing, according to The New York Times. Documents reviewed by paper revealed that the lab in Stockholm that first detected the presence of trimetazidine in her sample taken on Dec. 25 at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia, also showed evidence of two other substances not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to a brief filed by the WADA, Valieva listed the substances on a doping control form: L-carnitine and Hypoxen.

Two sources with knowledge of the briefing who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said the WADA argued that the presence of both substances undercuts Valieva’s argument that the banned drug entered her system accidentally.

An IOC official said Tuesday that during her hearing where she was eventually cleared to compete, Valieva said the banned substance may have been the result of contamination with medication her grandfather took regularly.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it wouldn’t award any medals at all if Valieva finished in the top three.

Americans Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen fell short of the podium. Liu finished in seventh, Bell placed 10th and Chen in 16th.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.