Winter Classic 2023: Penguins’ Tristan Jarry replaced by Casey DeSmith after suffering apparent injury

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was replaced by Casey DeSmith in the first period of Monday’s Winter Classic matchup against the Boston Bruins after showing signs of discomfort.

The two-time NHL All-Star headed back to the locker room with just under five minutes remaining in the period after showing signs of an apparent injury on his right side during the league’s 14th annual Winter Classic.

“After speaking with the Penguins training staff, Tristan Jarry heads back to the locker room and Casey DeSmith will come in to take over in goal with 4:30 left in the 1st period,” the Penguins said on Twitter.

The Winter Classic at Fenway Park is scoreless after one period with the Penguins out shooting the Bruins 14 to 11.

The Penguins have a chance to break a four-game skid with a win over the Bruins. They are 1-3-2 in their last six games.

“This is a lifetime experience for our guys,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Friday, via NHL.com. “I think we need to see that for what it is and embrace that moment and enjoy that moment. We also need to understand that there’s business at hand and there’s two points on the line.”

“It’s two points,” Jarry added Friday. “It’s another game where we could trend in the right direction. It’s another step we could take. It’s just a game we have to focus on trying to get two points.”

Jarry did not return for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.