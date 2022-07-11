Wimbledon fan who drew ire of Nick Kyrgios says she was supporting him, only had 2 drinks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Kyrgios’ complaining about a woman who allegedly looked she had about “700 drinks” went viral on Sunday, but the spectator said after the match she was not drinking heavily at all.

Ania Palus was identified as the woman who was removed from the sideline for a bit. She told The Sun she only had about two drinks and was trying to root for the Australian superstar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He always says the crowd is against him and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” Palus told the paper. “I only had one Pimm’s and one ros?. It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat. I’m really sorry.”

Palus was given a bottle of water and was allowed to return.

Kyrgios was getting annoyed with fans in the crowd allegedly talking during the action in the third set.

WIMBLEDON 2022: PENG SHUAI SUPPORTER WRESTLED TO THE GROUND AFTER SHOUTING DURING MATCH

He was talking to the umpire and pointing out a woman in the stands that kept talking during play. The umpire asked what the woman looked like, and Kyrgios gave a poignant description.

“She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game,” Kyrgios said. “The one with the dress, the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”

Kyrgios was playing Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Djokovic defeated Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7). He moves into a second-place tie for most wins at Wimbledon. He’s tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw and one behind Roger Federer for most all time. He now has 21 total Grand Slam titles and is one behind Rafael Nadal for the most all time.