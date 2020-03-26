Wimbledon faces possibility of postponement or cancellation over coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wimbledon could be postponed or canceled entirely as All England Club officials called for an “emergency meeting” to discuss options as sporting events shut down over the coronavirus outbreak.

Wimbledon is set to begin June 29 but the spread of the virus across the world and throughout Europe has sent all sporting events into a downward spiral. The French Open, which was set for May, had already been postponed.

TENNIS TOURS STOP UNTIL JUNE FOR COVID-19; RANKINGS FROZEN

“The AELTC can confirm that it is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for The Championships 2020, including postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the All English Tennis Club said in a statement.

“An emergency meeting of the AELTC Main Board is scheduled for next week, and in preparation, we are communicating closely with the LTA, and with the ATP, WTA, ITF and the other Grand Slams.”

FRENCH OPEN POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER BECAUSE OF COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses to help stop the spread of the virus on Tuesday. Schools, bars and restaurants had already been shuttered with playgrounds next on the chopping block.

The United Kingdom has already seen at least 9,642 coronavirus cases with at least 465 deaths.