Wimbledon altering all-white underwear rule to be more considerate to women: report

Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is set to change next year to be more considerate toward female players.

Both men and women players are currently required to wear outfits that are almost entirely white, including undergarments.

Female tennis stars have spoken out about being required to wear undergarments that are “completely white except for a single trim of color no wider than one centimeter.”

Players have stated that they have had to skip menstruation over the fear of staining their all-white attire, so Wimbledon will reportedly be altering the rules to allow any color undergarment, according to the New York Post.

“Prioritizing women’s health and supporting players based on their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussions with the WTA, with manufacturers and with the medical teams about the ways in which we can do that,” The All England Club said in a statement via the New York Post.

“Recently just being at Wimbledon, I was talking with my friends, saying that I love the all-white look. But then a few girls said they hate it because it sucks to wear all white while being on your period,” Australian tennis star Daria Gavrilova recently told The Daily Aus.

“I myself had to skip my period around Wimbledon for the reason that I didn’t want to worry about bleeding through, as we already have enough other stress.”

Wimbledon should make these changes effective in 2023 and beyond, and it includes different color bras as well.

During the 2022 tournament, Mihaela Buzarnescu was forced to change her bra before her Round 1 match.

Nick Kyrgios was one star on the men’s side who made a statement throughout Wimbledon, where he would eventually reach the final match against Novak Djokovic.

While wearing all white during his matches, including his backward strapback hat, he would defy the rules by walking in and leaving the arena with a colored Jordan brand hat.

But for female players specifically, this has been a talking point for quite some time. Monica Puig, a retired tennis player, said earlier this year on Twitter that the stress of being on your period while playing Wimbledon simply adds more pressure.

“Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks,” she wrote.