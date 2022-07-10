Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic tops Nick Kyrgios for 7th title

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic proved again why he’s one of the best tennis players ever with a four-set victory Sunday over Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, picking up his seventh championship at the All England Club.

Djokovic defeated Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7). He moves into a second-place tie for most wins at Wimbledon. He’s tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw and one behind Roger Federer for most all time. He now has 21 total Grand Slam titles and is one behind Rafael Nadal for the most all time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was Djokovic’s first Grand Slam title this season. He wasn’t allowed to play the Australian Open due to his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccination. He lost to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

Kyrgios, the brash challenger, filled the match with his usual hysterics. He took the first set from Djokovic but didn’t appear he could get out of his own way. He blew multiple 40-0 leads and started to take out his frustrations on his coaches, fans and the umpire.

Kyrgios had the hot hand with his serves. He had 30 aces over Djokovic in the match but couldn’t find anymore wins after the first set.

NICK KYRGIOS COMPLAINS ABOUT WIMBLEDON FANS’ BEHAVIOR, TRIES TO GET WOMAN KICKED OUT

Djokovic buckled down and delivered an epic display of precision. He took two-of-four break points from Kyrgios and his ability to stay present appeared to be the biggest factor in the win.

Djokovic could end the year with a U.S. Open victory. But his vaccination status may be a determining factor as to whether he gets to participate. As of right now, he’s not allowed to enter the U.S. without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“As of today I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances,” he said in June, via Eurosport. “I am aware of that and that is an extra motivation to do well here, and hopefully I can have a very good tournament as I have done in the last three editions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Then I will just have to wait and see. I would love to go to the States. But as of today that is not possible. There is not much I can do anymore. It is up to the US government to make a decision whether or not they allow the unvaccinated people to go in to the country.”