Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic climbs over net to help Jannik Sinner after hard fall

Novak Djokovic overcame a two-set deficit to reach his 11th semifinal match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but it was his display of class and sportsmanship that won over the crowd at Centre Court.

After dropping the first two sets 5-7, 2-6 and coming back to win the third, Djokovic was steadily changing the pace of the match when 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner took an ugly slip while trying to return a drop shot.

As Sinner rolled on the ground grabbing his ankle, Djokovic hopped the net to help his opponent up.

Play resumed following cheers from the crowd, and Djokovic would go on to win in five sets.

After 19 unforced errors over the initial two sets, Djokovic made 14 errors over the final three. After getting broken four times over two sets, he won all 13 of his service games the rest of the way.

He is now in his 11th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon and is pursuing a fourth straight title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and seventh overall.

“You approach these particular situations when you’re two sets down a bit more calmly, a bit more confident,” Djokovic said after the match, “with more self-belief.”

