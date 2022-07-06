Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios advances to semifinals amid off-court controversies

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Kyrgios has been in the headlines for many on-court and off-court reasons since Wimbledon started on June 20.

Kyrgios defeated the unseeded Cristian Garin in three sets to advance to the semifinals a day after the Australian police said that Kyrgios is due in court next month on a charge that he allegedly assaulted a former girlfriend in December 2021.

An attorney representing Kyrgios called the allegation “serious.” If convicted, Kyrgios could face up to two years in prison.

Despite so much going on off the court for Kyrgios, the 40th-ranked player has played good tennis and is making his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. Kyrgios’ dominant serve is frequently hitting over 130 mph, and he had 17 aces against Garin while only getting broken once. Kyrgios is now 12-2 on grass courts in 2022.

Kyrgios has a powerful forehand to go along with the fire that he plays with on the court. Kyrgios himself wasn’t sure if he would ever reach a day like this in his career.

“Obviously, I didn’t go about things great early in my career and may have wasted that little window. But just really proud of the way I’ve come back out here,” the 27-year-old Australian said.

After beating Paul Jubb in the first round Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for spitting in the direction of a heckling spectator.

During Kyrgios’ third-round victory against the No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas things were contentious, and Kyrgios was fined $4,000 dollars for an audible obscenity. Tsitsipas called him a “bully” and “evil” after the match.

After defeating Brandon Nakashima in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals Kyrgios wore a red hat on the court during his post-game interview while Wimbledon’s rules are to have on only white clothes and garments on the court.

Kyrgios will be facing No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the semifinal on Friday.

The other semifinal matchup will be the defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic against No. 9 seed Cam Norrie.

