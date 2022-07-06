Wimbledon 2022: Cam Norrie’s thrilling five-set win delights British Royals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britain’s Cam Norrie defeated Belgium’s David Goffin at Wimbledon Tuesday in a five-set thriller that delighted the Royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated Norrie on a thrilling victory in two separate tweets. Norrie defeated Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 and will play Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

“What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie,” a tweet from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Twitter account read.

“What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!”

After the match, Norrie said he noticed the Royals toward the end of his win over Goffin.

“I saw them at the end there. So that’s obviously very special to be playing in front of them, and obviously they had more interest in my match, which is pretty cool,” the 26-year-old said, via BBC.

“At the end of the fourth set, I really got the crowd involved, and they were behind me every point. I think it frustrated David a little bit. Maybe that was the difference.”

A story Norrie told before Wimbledon began also went viral after his win. The top British tennis player was asked about added security for home-grown stars heading into Wimbledon.

“I was sitting in a restaurant recently, at the bar, and the bartender goes to me ‘do you watch much tennis?’ I was in dressed in my casual clothes and said ‘I watch a little bit.’ He said ‘you look exactly like this player, Cameron Norrie.’

“I was, like, ‘Oh really, OK’. I played along, didn’t say anything and on the way out I said ‘I am Cameron Norrie’. He couldn’t believe it.”

The semifinal round is the furthest he has ever been in a Grand Slam event. He made the third round in the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open previously.

Andy Murray was the last tennis player representing Britain to win Wimbledon. Murray’s victory came in 2016. Before Murray, it was Fred Perry in 1936.