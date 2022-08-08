Will Zalatoris on split from caddie during Wyndham Championship: ‘The toughest decision I’ve had to make’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Zalatoris has had two second-place finishes at the majors this year, but a difficult month has led the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year to split from caddie Ryan Goble.

Goble was on the bag for Zalatoris for the start of the Wyndham Championship over the weekend, but by Saturday, coach Josh Gregory had taken over.

“It was the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career,” Zalatoris said Sunday via Golf Digest. “Ryan’s a brother for life. We’ve kind of had a rough month together, and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was.”

“We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out,” he continued. “What was going on on the course was starting to bleed off the course and that’s not what you want. He’s an incredible friend, I love him to death, and I told him I had to do what’s best for me.”

Zalatoris finished tied for 21st at the Sedgefield Country Club but is hoping to fare better with new caddie Joel Stock when he heads to Memphis this week for the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“It was time for a change,” Gregory said via USA Today. “And honestly, it’s what’s best for both of them. The change was coming anyway, and it was time to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off.”

Zalatoris is currently ranked No. 14 in the world. Last month, he finished in the top 20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, tied for 28th at the British Open and failed to make the cut at the Scottish Open.