Will Jerry Jeudy fall in 2020 NFL Draft due to undisclosed knee issues?

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been considered the top prospect at the position and one of the best overall players altogether.

On Tuesday night, 97.5 The Fanatic reported that a few teams were concerned with the All-American due to knee issues that weren’t disclosed. He underwent surgery for a meniscus injury in 2018.

Dr. Lyle Cain wrote a letter to all 32 NFL teams that was released on Wednesday detailing a previous surgery and said, “Jeudy has not required any treatment” for it and he expects him to progress “without limitations.”

“He subsequently played the 2018-19 season and 2019-20 season at a very high level without any issues,” the letter said. “He was seen by me on Jan. 29, 2020 for University of Alabama exit physical. At that time, he was found to have full range of motion in the knee with no pain, no effusion, and no lateral joint line symptoms. … I expect him to progress through his professional career without any limitations.”

As a sophomore, Jeudy was a key piece of Alabama’s young wide receiver core. He was the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver. Jeudy was also a consensus first-team All-American. He had 68 receptions for 1,315 and 14 touchdowns.

Jeudy concluded his career at Alabama with 26 career touchdown receptions, which is second all-time in Alabama history only behind Amari Cooper’s 31 from 2012-14.

In Fox News’ latest NFL Mock Draft, Jeudy is projected to fall to the Denver Broncos at No. 15 overall.