Wife of Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave gives update on medically-induced coma

The wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave Wednesday shared an emotional update a day after her husband was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed.

“Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, “he’s going to wake up right?” We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote on Instagram.

Although his condition is unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, she said their family is unable to be at his side because of hospital visiting restrictions due to the virus.

Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave in medically induced coma after surgery to remove cyst from brain

“Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night,” she wrote. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules.”

She said their family doesn’t know when they will be allowed to see him again.

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle,” she wrote. “I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again.”

She said her heart is “shattered into a million pieces” without her best friend.

On Tuesday, while Cave was in surgery, Emily posted it had been the worst night and day of her life. “[Doctors] are fighting to keep him alive,” she wrote. “We need a miracle. Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

Cave’s team said on Twitter Tuesday that doctors from Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto had removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain.

Cave, 25, scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season. He spent time with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, scoring 11 goals with 23 points in 44 games.

Before he joined the Boston Bruins for the 2014-15 season, Cave played five seasons for the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos. He joined the Oilers in 2019.

