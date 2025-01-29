Wife of Chiefs owner dismisses ‘referee favoritism’ ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, has entered the conversations regarding “referee favoritism” ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

NFL referees calling games in favor of the Chiefs has been a subject of debate among football fans and experts alike, but Hunt doesn’t want to hear any of it.

She posted on Instagram following her Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills to secure three straight AFC Championships, and discussed her initial emotions about the team’s success.

“Overwhelmed,” she wrote. “That’s the word that comes to mind when we reflect on the lavish grace, favor, and faithfulness of God. I’ve said it before: I don’t think God cares about football, but He cares deeply about people.”

Hunt would go on to reflect on the struggles the team had over a decade ago, bringing up the 2012 season where they went 2-14. But it ultimately led to the decision to hire head coach Andy Reid, and the rest is history as he built a winning program.

Now, the Chiefs are on the cusp of NFL history, as they could become the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls.

But Hunt added “hard work, belief, and purpose” are the reasons why – not a conspiracy that referees favor them during this playoff run.

“By God’s grace we’ve had success, but it’s not ‘black magic’ or referee favoritism (look at the stats on this) – it’s lots of hard work, belief, and purpose. Patrick Mahomes leads with humility and puts God first.”

Hunt has been very vocal about her faith, and mentioned others like Harrison Butker, Drue Tranquill, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton and more doing so as well.

The Chiefs will be heading to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles once again in the “Big Game,” as this current streak began with a Super Bowl LVII win over them in Arizona two seasons ago.

