Wife of Browns lineman rips Steelers fans for being ‘blatantly disrespectful’

The wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller took issue with Pittsburgh Steelers fans on Sunday afternoon as she watched her husband play at Acrisure Stadium.

Carly Teller wrote on X that Steelers fans were behaving poorly.

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls,” she wrote on X. “I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

Teller added a selfie and another explanation on her Instagram Stories.

“When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at the and you the entire team,” she wrote.

Unfortunately for Browns fans who made the trip to western Pennsylvania, the AFC North-leading Steelers won the game 27-14.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston had 212 passing yards, two touchdown passes and threw two interceptions. He was sacked three times. Cleveland fell to 3-10 on the season.

Wyatt Teller is a three-time Pro Bowler with the Browns. He joined Cleveland in 2019 following a year with the Buffalo Bills. He has played in nine games for the Browns this season.

Wyatt and Carly Teller met in 2018, when the two were at Virginia Tech. They tied the knot in 2021.