Wife of British soccer club executive killed in jet ski collision in Spain

Debra Wright, the wife of a soccer team executive in England, was tragically killed in Spain over the weekend after a reported collision involving a jet ski and speedboat, the team announced in a statement Monday.

Ashton Town Football Club, which plays in Division One North of the North West Counties League, released a statement on social media confirming the death of 47-year-old Wright, the wife of team chairman Chris Wright.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that on behalf of Ashton Town FC we announce the tragic death of Debra Wright, wife of Chris our Chairman who was tragically killed whilst on holiday in Spain on Saturday evening,” a statement on X said.

“Our family are in mourning at this sad time and we ask for time for Chris and his family and everyone and the club to be able to start to come to terms with this tragedy. RIP Debra, fly high sweetheart.”

Wright was aboard a jet ski being ridden by a friend near Playa de Los Toros, in Manilva, Malaga, at around 7 p.m. when the watercraft was struck by a speed boat, The Times reported, citing local law enforcement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told the outlet the driver of the speedboat allegedly had a “low” test reading for alcohol and that the individual had been detained on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. According to The Times, the person was released.

Tributes for Debra Wright poured in on social media.

The team announced Monday that its match against Burscough was postponed “as a mark of respect” for the Wright family.

“Our thoughts and love are with everyone who knew and cherished her,” the team said.