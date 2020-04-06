Wide receiver Antonio Brown hires new agent: report

Antonio Brown has had his share of legal issues, but the star wide receiver is still looking for an opportunity to play in the NFL next season.

Brown, who is currently awaiting disciplinary action from the league, has hired agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports, according to ESPN. He used to be represented by Drew Rosenhaus, but the long-time NFL agent ended his relationship with Brown in January.

Rosenhaus stated in a letter that he was willing to resume work with Brown again in the future if he sought counseling. Brown is still likely to be suspended, but the NFL has dragged his investigation out, which is making it more difficult for him to find a new team.

Brown is facing felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges for a Jan. 21 incident where he and his trainer allegedly assaulted a truck driver outside his Hollywood, Fla., home over a money dispute, ESPN reported, citing Broward County court documents from Mar. 20.

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but played only one game before he was released after 11 days in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

