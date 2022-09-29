Why was Ben Simmons traded from the 76ers? Here’s how much he was fined in the NBA

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Simmons’ relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers started off well when he was selected as the rest over in the 2016 NBA Draft. Before launching his professional basketball career, Simmons made a name for himself in just one season with LSU Tigers. The 26-year-old now plays for the Brooklyn, earning millions despite his controversial time with the 76ers.

“I’m happy to be part of the family now. It’s a weight off my chest,” said Simmons after joining the 76ers in 2016. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for a while, so I’m glad I’ve made history, not only for myself but my family and Australian basketball.” A few years later, his relationship with the team would soon fall apart and culminate in becoming the most fined player in NBA history.

Simmons was born in Newcastle, Australia, and immigrated to the United States in 2013 to attend Montverde Academy in Florida. He is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia and has competed in the Olympics for the Australian national team. The former head coach of the 76ers, Brett Brown, coached Simmons’ father when he worked in Australia.

Why did Ben Simmons leave the 76ers?

The relationship between Simmons and the coaching staff at the 76ers began to sour in 2021, following the Game 7 loss at the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Previously, Simmons had been benched for several misplays, such as missing free throws. However, a failed lay up in game 7 led to being benched, and head coach Doc Rivers told the media he didn’t know if Simmons could be a point guard on a championship team.

As a result of the game and continued arguments with the coaching staff, Simmons informed the 76ers owner and rivers that he wished to be traded from the team and that he would not attend the upcoming training camp. Moreover, he did not play in the preseason for the 76ers and began to miss games during the regular season. At this point in time, Simmons had four years left on his contract, so the 76ers began withholding over $8 million that was owed to him for the season.

Simmons had also been throughout by Rivers from practice in October 2021 for refusing to participate in a drill. After five seasons playing for the team, Simmons was traded to the Nets by the 76ers in 2022.

How much has he been fined?

By the time Simmons finished playing for the 76ers, he had more fines than any other NBA player in the association’s history. After refusing to play 47 games, he was fined nearly $19 million and was suspended from at least one game. The team also began withholding nearly a quarter of his pay throughout the season for the violations and eventually stopped giving him fines.

His last contract with the 76ers was set to pay him more than $35 million.

How much is his new property?

Simmons has recently purchased a new property in New York City near where he currently plays for the Nets. According to the Daily Mail, Simmons closed on a luxury Brooklyn apartment for $20 million. Originally, he scouted the building with his then-finance now ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Maya Jama.

The apartment 5,000 square foot two-unit combo features a view of the NYC skyline.

